Dana Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dan has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.