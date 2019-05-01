BCE Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.79 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.27B (-23.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bce has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.