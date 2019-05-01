Live Nation Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lyv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.