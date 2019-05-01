Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436.47M (-15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdrx has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.