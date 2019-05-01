Post Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (-10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, post has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.