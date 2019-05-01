Altice USA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+152.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, atus has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.