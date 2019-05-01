Exelon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.1B (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, exc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.