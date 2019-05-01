Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.16B (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctsh has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward.