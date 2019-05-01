Fortinet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.9M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ftnt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward.