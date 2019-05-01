Monster Beverage Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $919.49M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.