Floor & Decor Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.17M (+19.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fnd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.