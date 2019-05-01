S&P Global Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, spgi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.