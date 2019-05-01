Acacia Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+180.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.1M (+38.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acia has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.