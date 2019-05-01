Delphi Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-59.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dlph has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.