Energy Recovery Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.98M (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, erii has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.