Universal Display Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+146.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.59M (+48.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oled has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.