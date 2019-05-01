NeoPhotonics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.99M (+16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nptn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.