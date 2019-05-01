Rapid7 Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+57.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.86M (+28.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, rpd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.