Global Payments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gpn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.