Aircastle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-31.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $202.84M (+0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ayr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.