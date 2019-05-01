TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ths has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.