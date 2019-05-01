EOG Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-13.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.92B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eog has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.