Black Hills Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.85M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bkh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.