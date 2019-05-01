Paylocity Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.97M (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pcty has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.