Globus Medical, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.59M (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gmed has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.