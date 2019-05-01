Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-81.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.71M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uctt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.