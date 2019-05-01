Planet Fitness Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.37M (+26.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, plnt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.