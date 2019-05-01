Genpact Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $764.5M (+11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, G has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.