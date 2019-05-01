Appian Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.71M (+15.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, appn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.