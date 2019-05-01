Fed: Economic growth stronger, inflation lower than was expected

"Economic growth and job creation have somewhat stronger than we expected," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says in his opening comments for the press conference.

For March through December core inflation was at or close to 2%, and at March fell to about 1.6% inflation for the past 12 months.

Powell says the committee feels that "transitory factors may be at work," in keeping inflation down. They see core inflation returning to 2% "over time."

Furthermore, he says risks to economic growth "have moderated somewhat."

Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist for RSM, comments that his base case is for no policy move until 2021.

Update at 2:46 ET: When asked about the potential for a rate cut, Powell won't rise to the bait, adding that financial conditions and vulnerabilities haven't changed a lot. "On balance, vulnerabilities are moderate," he said.

Update at 2:43 PM ET: In a technical move, the committee also trimmed the IOER to 2.35%; "It's a technical fix; it has no implication for policy," Powell said.

Update: On the Fed's balance sheet, the FOMC won't make a quick decision as it examines the composition of the balance sheet.

Check here for updates.

Live feed of press conference here.