Enterprise Products' crude volumes at terminals rises to quarterly record

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +2% ) maintains strong gains after reporting strong Q1 results, as volumes at its crude marine terminals rose to a record of nearly 900K bbl/day despite a petrochemical fire that disrupted vessel traffic on the Houston Ship Channel.

EPD also said volumes of crude from the Permian Basin are expected to increase by ~700K bbl/day in 2019 as export demand rises.

EPD said Q1 volumes for its Midland-to-ECHO 1 pipeline which runs from Midland, Tex., to the company's ECHO terminal in Houston climbed 15% Y/Y to a net 456K bbl/day.

The company also said during Q1 it completed the repurposing of one of its Seminole NGL pipelines into crude oil service, starting limited service in February and full commercial operations on April 1 with volumes at 205K bbl/day.