Analysts weigh in on AMD's Intel threat

After yesterday's AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) earnings, Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis addresses the "bear" in the room that AMD can't compete with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) "on a sustained basis, due to the difference in scale and resources.”

But Lipacis notes that AMD works with TSMC (NYSE:TSM), which is doing the "heavy lifting" on the next process node development. TSMC's clients include Apple and Xilinx, so it's more Intel versus AMD, Apple, Xilinx, and Nvidia.

The analyst maintains a Buy rating and $34 PT.

Seeking Alpha's EnerTuition of Beyond The Hype says AMD has entered "hypergrowth with Rome production" starting in Q2 and continuing for several quarters or years. The analyst notes that AMD guided 20% Q/Q growth for Q2 while Intel guided down for the quarter.