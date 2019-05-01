Osisko Gold -9% following impairment, National Bank downgrade

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR -9.2% ) plunges to its lows of the day after reporting adjusted Q1 earnings fell to C$5.8M from C$8.9M in the prior-year quarter after taking a C$38.9M impairment charge at its Renard diamond stream to reflect a lower than expected diamond pricing outlook.

OR says Q1 revenues from royalties and streams totaled C$33.5M vs. C$32.6M in the year-ago quarter on 19.7K gold equiv. oz. vs. 20K gold equiv. oz. in Q1 2018.

The stock also was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial on valuation and higher risk to its growth outlook.

"Given the company’s growth outlook relies more on Horne 5, Amulsar, Back Forty and Eagle, we see inherently more risk with the portfolio than peers as well as increased volatility from the company’s accelerator model," National Bank Financial's Shane Nagle writes.