Tesla and Markel start to work out insurance plan

Tesla (TSLA -1.6% ) plans to launch an insurance program for its drivers through a relationship with Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) subsidiary State National Insurance Company, according to documents filed in California. The filing indicates that Tesla vehicles equipped with an autonomous feature option will be eligible for credits based on the level of autonomy of the vehicle

RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak has his eyes on the development, saying the arrangement will see State National serve as a fronting company, with most of the risk being reinsured by a third party.

Markel Co-CEO Richard Whitt addressed the Tesla issue during the company's earning call (transcript), saying State National is supporting "innovative solutions" that Tesla has come up with risk-taking partners. "State National does not retain any business, their model is not to retain any of the business, and so this business is being seated on to Tesla's risk-taking partner. And I don't want to say any more than that because obviously, Tesla and the risk-taking partner, they have many things they probably want to say about the arrangement," he added.

Stay tuned.