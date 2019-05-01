Orbcomm +5% with revenue drop better than expected

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) is up 5% after posting Q1 results where it edged revenue expectations despite a year-over-year decline.

Service revenues grew to $39M, and recurring services revenues made up 96% of the total. But product sales fell nearly 10%.

The company grew margins in both areas; high-margin professional service revenue offset lower-margin installation revenues, to bring service gross margin to 66.6% from a previous 59.1%. And Product gross margin grew to 29.6% from 21.6%.

Revenue breakout: Services, $39M (up 2.7%); Product sales, $27M (down 9.8%).

For Q2 it expects revenues of $66M-$69M, EBITDA margin of about 21.5%, and net subscriber adds similar to Q1.

For the full year, it's maintaining its outlook for recurring service revenue growth of 5-7.5%, service gross margin of 66-68%, product gross margin over 30%, EBITDA of $70M-$75M and cash flow from operations of about $50M.

