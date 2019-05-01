Inphi +8% on upside print, target boost

JPMorgan raises its Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) target from $46 to $55 with an Overweight rating believing "investors are underestimating the magnitude of the 200/400G Ethernet upgrade cycle and Inphi’s technology leadership position."

Morgan Stanley shifts from $39 to $45 (Equal Weight) citing accelerating "growth drivers across the traditional telecom business, new cloud opportunities, and an emerging 5G opportunity" and the company seeming to navigate well around China inventory risks.

Yesterday, IPHI reported Q1 beats with 37% Y/Y revenue growth and an upside Q2 outlook.

Inphi shares are up 7.5% to $49.10.

Previously: Inphi beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 30)