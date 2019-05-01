Flex hires new HR head

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) appoints Phil Ulrich as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 13, and Raejeanne Skillern as president of the Communications and Enterprise Compute group, effective May 6.

Ulrich was most recently SVP, HR, Electrical Sector for power management company Eaton.

Skillern joins from Intel, where she was VP of the Data Center Group and GM of the Cloud Service Provider Platform Group.

FLEX shares are up 4.4% after yesterday's Q4 report missed on revenue but met on EPS.

