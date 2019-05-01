JPM's Tusa stays bearish on GE as Q1 results 'far from blowout'

General Electric's (GE +1% ) Q1 results were "far from a disaster, but also far from a blowout," J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa says in his latest bearish missive, adding that results this year would have to be better in order to support a "stretched consensus."

While GE's free cash flow surpassed expectations, Tusa says the big beat highlighted the "lumpy nature" of the metric and substantial hurdles remain for a sharp recovery in free cash flow in 2020-21 "that starts with a material cut to second-quarter consensus expectations."

GE shares are higher today after surging 4.5% yesterday after Q1 earnings and cash flow topped expectations and the company did not raise any new negative developments.