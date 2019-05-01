Ingersoll-Rand becomes a Buy at Deutsche Bank on Gardner Denver deal

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +0.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $136 price target, raised from $107, at Deutsche Bank, which says the deal combining Gardner Denver with IR's Industrial segment makes strategic sense and creates clear cost synergy opportunities.

DB analyst Nicole DeBlase also does not believe the current share price properly reflects the value of IR's Climate company.

Also, KeyBanc reiterates its Overweight rating on IR and raises its price target to $135 from $130, as the firm continues to believe the company's clearest path to unlocking further shareholder value is through closing the valuation gap vs. premium HVAC peers.

Credit Suisse also reiterates its own Overweight rating and hikes its price target to $130 from $122, seeing further EPS "beats and raises" through the year.