Audentes gene therapy for rare neuromuscular disorder shows positive action in study

Updated data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ASPIRO, evaluating Audentes Therapeutics' (BOLD -0.6% ) gene therapy candidate AT132 in patients with X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM) showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

11 patients were enrolled at data cutoff on April 8. 48 weeks of follow-up were completed on seven patients, six who received a single lower dose of AT132 and one untreated control. 24 weeks of follow-up were completed on four, three who received the higher single dose of AT132 and one untreated control.

Rapid improvements in a scale called CHOP-INTEND were achieved and maintained in both dose arms. Treated patients were able to reduce their dependence on ventilators and four were ventilator-free at week 48. Biopsy data showed improvements in disease biomarkers with a trend toward continued improvement from week 24 to week 48 (lower-dose arm).

The safety profile was "manageable" with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) in the lower dose arm since the May update. In the higher dose arm, however, there were eight possible/probable treatment-related SAEs, all successfully treated. In the company's opinion, there are no clinically meaningful differences in the safety and tolerability profiles of AT132 between the two cohorts.

Selection of the optimal dose should happen this quarter, followed by meetings with the FDA and EMA in Q3 to discuss the data and advance the registration process.

XLMTM is a rare inherited neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness and decreased muscle tone, usually evident at birth.