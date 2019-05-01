Ares Capital's strong Q1 shows power in NII growth: Morwa

Ares Capital's (ARCC -1.7% ) business growth has supported two dividend increases in the last three quarters and a special dividend of 2 cents per quarter for 2019, notes SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities.

That ability to generate NII per share while growing NAV and boosting the dividend illustrates why it's a favorite, Morwa adds.

"Based on the 1.18x coverage ratio of NII to dividend and the still large amount of UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income), I expect the special dividend to be continued next year, and would not be surprised to see another increase in the regular dividend this year," Morwa writes.

At the current market price, he rates ARCC a strong buy.

Disclosure: Morwa is long ARCC.

