Changes to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner mandated by FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is mandating new flight control software and parts to Boeing's (BA -0.2% ) 787 Dreamliner to address an unsafe operating condition of certain products on the plane.

Boeing says the FAA's airworthiness directive makes compulsory changes it had outlined in service bulletins in 2017 and 2018 for certain areas in 787’s tire and wheel "threat zones" that could result in the loss of braking and steering power on the ground at certain speeds.

"This issue has been long since resolved with system improvements that have been incorporated into production for all 787 models," the company says.