Meredith eyes sale of broadcast stations - Reuters

Publisher Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is examining a potential sale of its U.S. local broadcast stations in a streamlining move, Reuters reports.

The company's 17 stations (mostly Fox and CBS affiliates that reach 11% of U.S. households) could bring more than $2B, according to the report. Meredith's market capitalization is just $2.67B.

Meredith is talking with financial advisers and has already received overtures from Apollo (NYSE:APO), it says.

Such a sale would simplify the company's focus after it acquired Time Inc. and its iconic magazine brands last year, a move it made before selling off properties to focus on its most profitable.

Shares closed down 1% and are off another 0.2% after hours.

