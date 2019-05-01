Hologic cuts FY EPS guidance after Q2 beat

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 818.4 (+3.7%); product sales: 667.8 (+3.5%).

Global Molecular Diagnostics revenue up 11.4% to $167.8M, Breast Health up 7.1% to $321.5M and GYN Surgical up 2.8% to $102.2M.

Net loss: (272.6) (+60.0%); non-GAAP net income: 155.9 (+5.8%); loss/share: (1.01) (+58.9%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.58 (+9.4%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 254.1 (+2.4%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): 238.1 (-10.7%).

FQ3 guidance: Revenue: $825M - 840M; EPS: $0.33 - 0.35; non-GAAP EPS: $0.60 - 0.62.

F2019 guidance: Revenue: $3,325M - 3,345M from $3,305M - 3,335M; EPS: $0.06 - 0.09 from $1.39 - 1.43; non-GAAP EPS: $2.41 - 2.44 from $2.39 - 2.43.

