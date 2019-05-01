Realty Income sees strong pipeline, international expansion

Realty Income (NYSE:O) Q1 FFO per share of 81 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 80 cents, increased from 79 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Our portfolio continues to perform well, and we generated a rent recapture rate of 104.7% on properties re-leased during the quarter," said President and CEO Sumit Roy.

He notes that the company's domestic investment pipeline remains strong, as it reviewed $11.7B of acquisition opportunities during the quarter.

Invested $519.5M in 105 new properties and properties under development or expansion during the quarter.

Also after announcing a £429.0 million sale-leaseback transaction with U.S. supermarket chain Sainsbury's, Realty Income expects to grow its international platform, pursuing opportunities in the U.K. and mainland Europe.

2019 guidance: Sees FFO per share of $3.26-$3.31, adjusted FFO per share of $3.28-$3.33; consensus estimate is $3.29.

