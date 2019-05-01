Whiting Petroleum plunges 5% after top and bottom miss

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -5.1% after-hours following sharp misses for both Q1 earnings and revenues, which fell 24% to $389M.

Q1 production was flat from the prior-year period at 128.6K boe/day (65% oil, 17% natural gas liquids), and Williston Basin output rose 10% Y/Y to 113.2K boe/day.

WLL says its oil to total production ratio fell slightly due to natural declines in oil production, increased gas capture in the Williston Basin and weather impacts at its Redtail Field; the company expects the trend to reverse as it brings on oil volumes from 104 new Williston Basin wells that will be placed into production in Q2 and Q3 vs. 11 in Q1.