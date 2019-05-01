Zynga +7.6% after record mobile revenue, bookings

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 7.6% after hours in reaction to its Q1 earnings report, where it marked its best-ever quarter for mobile revenue and bookings.

Revenues grew 27% to $265M, and bookings even more: up 64% to $359M.

Of that, mobile revenue rose 35% to a record $246M, and mobile bookings rose 77% to a record $341M.

Mobile daily active users dropped 2%, to 22M, as declines in older games (Zynga Poker and Words With Friends) offset gains in the new Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, and 1010! But mobile DAUS rose 8% sequentially off the new games.

Mobile monthly active users fell 12% for similar reasons along with declines in chat games and Solitaire (which have a bigger effect monthly than daily).

Average mobile daily bookings per average DAU rose 80%, to $0.17 from $0.095.

This is the first quarter where Zynga has stopped reporting its Web audience, which dwindled to a small fraction of the total vs. mobile.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $280M, bookings of $360M (with net increase in deferred revenue of $80M), a net loss of $70M and EBITDA loss of $18M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Earnings slides

Quarterly earnings letter