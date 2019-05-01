Qualcomm forecasts $4.7B from Apple settlement

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -3.9% beats Q2 estimates with a 6% Y/Y revenue drop. The Q3 revenue guidance is $4.7B to $5.5B ex-Apple settlement with $4.5B to $4.7B expected from the settlement, which includes a payment from AAPL and the release of obligations to repay/refund AAPL and other contract manufacturers.

QCT breakdown: Revenue, $3.72B (-4% Y/Y); EBT, $542M (-11%); MSM shipments, 155M (-1%).

QTL: Revenue, $1.1B (-8% Y/Y); EBT, $674M (-17%).

Press release.

Earnings call starts at 4:45 PM ET with a webcast here.

Previously: Qualcomm beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 1)