Stocks sell off late as Powell stays patient on rates

Stocks tumbled down the stretch after the Fed left interest rates unchanged and dimmed hopes of cutting rates despite a recent patch of soft inflation.

Fed Chair Powell said recently low inflationary pressures may be only "transitory," dashing speculation that the Fed was at least considering the possibility of a rate cut because of tame inflation.

"The market was pricing in [a] rate cut. They want a rate cut and this was basically Powell saying, 'sorry but we’re not,'" says Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar.

The Treasury market reacted to Powell's message that a rate cut was not forthcoming, as the two-year yield, which fell to 2.22% before Powell's press conference, finished 3 bps higher at 2.30%, and the 10-year yield, which fell to 2.46% before the conference, returned to its unchanged mark at 2.51%.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, led by energy (-2.2%) as WTI crude oil settled 0.3% lower at $63.60/bbl following bearish inventory data out of the Energy Information Administration.

The materials (-1.8%), consumer staples (-1.2%) and consumer discretionary (-1.2%) also ended with sharp losses.

The S&P tech sector (-0.2%), which had been up sharply following Apple's strong quarter and guidance, succumbed to the broad selling.