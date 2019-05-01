Fitbit +1.7% as Q1 revenues grow near 10%

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up 1.7% after hours (tempering a few minutes of heavier enthusiasm) following a quarter where it topped consensus in Q1 but offered downbeat guidance for its expected loss in the current quarter.

It logged near-10% revenue growth to beat expectations there, and trimmed its net loss to $38.1M from a year-ago loss of $41M.

EBITDA rose to -$43.2M from last year's -$46.2M.

And devices sold increased to 2.9M from 2.2M. With more affordable devices coming on line, average selling price fell 19% to $91 each.

For Q2, though, it expects EPS of -$0.20 to -$0.17, vs. consensus for -$0.16. Revenues should grow 2-7% Y/Y to $305M-$320M (vs. consensus for $312.8M), it says. The company expects an increase in units sold and a decline in average selling price Y/Y.

For the full year, it also expects higher units and lower ASP, and guides to 1-4% revenue growth to $1.52B-$1.58B (vs. $1.56B expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

